+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Remainder of Factory Warranty! 4WD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Hard Tonneau Cover
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Power Seats
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Front
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4WD Midnight Black Metallic
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4