2021 Toyota Tacoma

4,096 KM

Details

$70,888

+ tax & licensing
$70,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro 4WD with Leather Seats and Toyota Safety Sense

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro 4WD with Leather Seats and Toyota Safety Sense

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$70,888

+ taxes & licensing

4,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7860786
  Stock #: LP2751
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0MX272751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP2751
  • Mileage 4,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Remainder of Factory Warranty! 4WD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Hard Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Power Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Front
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 4WD Midnight Black Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

