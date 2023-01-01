$43,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
51,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9465429
- Stock #: D2T1238B
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6MX250205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 51,075 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
