$51,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4WD LEATHER SEATS | NAVI | RUNNING BOARDS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$51,588
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9739342
- Stock #: LP8522A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LP8522A
- Mileage 47,456 KM
Vehicle Description
LP8522A
LEATHER SEATS! RUNNING BOARDS! NAVIGATION! POWER MOONROOF! WIRELESS CHARGER! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Running Boards
✓ Hard Tonneau Coverr
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Power Driver Seat
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Magnetic Grey Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.