2021 Toyota Venza

15,833 KM

Details

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD Toyota Certified with Power Liftgate

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD Toyota Certified with Power Liftgate

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

15,833KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8114473
  Stock #: 22103A
  VIN: JTEAAAAH2MJ053080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Eco/Sport/EV Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Folding Door Mirrors
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2021 Toyota Venza XLE AWD Blizzard Pearl

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

