2021 Volkswagen Atlas
2.0 TSI 4MOTION
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN!! DRIVES AMAZING!! LOW KMS!! CALL TODAY!!
Looking for a spacious and capable SUV that's perfect for families and adventurers alike? Look no further than this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, currently available at Twin Oaks Auto. This stylish grey Atlas boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, providing you with confidence on any road condition. With a comfortable black interior, you'll enjoy the spaciousness of the Atlas with its spacious seating for seven passengers and ample cargo space.
This well-maintained Atlas has only 51,000 km on the odometer, making it an excellent value. You'll appreciate the Atlas's abundance of features, including: a premium sound system for an enjoyable listening experience, heated seats for cozy comfort during those chilly Canadian winters, a blind spot monitor to enhance your safety awareness, a sleek set of alloy wheels for a sophisticated look, and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Come visit Twin Oaks Auto today and take this impressive 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI 4MOTION for a test drive!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
905-339-3330