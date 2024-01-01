Menu
<p>SUPER CLEAN!! DRIVES AMAZING!! LOW KMS!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p>Looking for a spacious and capable SUV thats perfect for families and adventurers alike? Look no further than this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, currently available at Twin Oaks Auto. This stylish grey Atlas boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, providing you with confidence on any road condition. With a comfortable black interior, youll enjoy the spaciousness of the Atlas with its spacious seating for seven passengers and ample cargo space.</p><p>This well-maintained Atlas has only 51,000 km on the odometer, making it an excellent value. Youll appreciate the Atlass abundance of features, including: a premium sound system for an enjoyable listening experience, heated seats for cozy comfort during those chilly Canadian winters, a blind spot monitor to enhance your safety awareness, a sleek set of alloy wheels for a sophisticated look, and a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Come visit Twin Oaks Auto today and take this impressive 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0 TSI 4MOTION for a test drive!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

51,000 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1v2gp2ca0mc510118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

