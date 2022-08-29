Menu
2021 Volvo XC90

22,046 KM

Details Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Volvo XC90

2021 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum 7 Passenger

2021 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum 7 Passenger

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9290458
  • Stock #: 2T1055AX
  • VIN: YV4A22PK4M1749379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

