2022 Acura MDX
Type S Ultra MDX | TYPE-S | AWD | FULLY LOADED!!
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
35,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YD8H82NL800029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3T1075B
- Mileage 35,799 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
