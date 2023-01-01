Menu
2022 Acura MDX

35,799 KM

Details Features

$67,944

+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura MDX

Type S Ultra MDX | TYPE-S | AWD | FULLY LOADED!!

2022 Acura MDX

Type S Ultra MDX | TYPE-S | AWD | FULLY LOADED!!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10692015
  2. 10692015
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,944

+ taxes & licensing

35,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YD8H82NL800029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3T1075B
  • Mileage 35,799 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$67,944

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Acura MDX