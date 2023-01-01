$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura MDX
Platinum Elite
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
26,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9895799
- Stock #: 3A018A
- VIN: 5J8YE1H81NL803847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 26,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
