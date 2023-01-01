Menu
2022 Audi S4

16,000 KM

Details Description

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Prestige quattro

Location

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

16,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10515543
  • Stock #: 1179
  • VIN: WAUC4AF40NA043530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1179
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Audi S4 Technik, Sky Blue on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Carbon Fibre Package, APR Exhaust Tips, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Distance Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense, Side Assist,Speed warning, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay and Many More!!!
The vehicle is lowered, original suspension comes with the car.

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

