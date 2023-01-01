$58,999+ tax & licensing
2022 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive Coupe
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10553511
- VIN: WBA73AP03NCK34959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 26,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW 430I Xdrive Coupe M-package Certified Financing
The car drives, looks, smells and feels like new !
26,999 kms
Automatic
No accidents ! One owner See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ALdofQI9XnA7pGWCbiMbAegEKmUJDNJY
The car is from BC
Xdrive - AWD
4 cyl 2.0L Engine Bi Turbo
Maroon on Red seats
M sport package and premium enhanced package: 19 inch blacked out wheels, M sport suspension.
Equipped with, heated seats, dual climate control, heated steering wheels, BMW intelligent safety, lane departure assist, parking assist, blindspot sensing, backup camera, Wireless Android and Carplay, My BMW entertainment, sunroof, powerlift trunk and many more !
4 seats
Still under factory warranty, and extended warranty is available via Lubrico, please contact for details
Price is $58,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_
Vehicle Features
