2022 BMW 4 Series

26,999 KM

Details

$58,999

+ tax & licensing
$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2022 BMW 4 Series

2022 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Coupe

2022 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive Coupe

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10553511
  VIN: WBA73AP03NCK34959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW 430I Xdrive Coupe M-package Certified Financing

 

The car drives, looks, smells and feels like new ! 

 

26,999 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

No accidents ! One owner  See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ALdofQI9XnA7pGWCbiMbAegEKmUJDNJY

 

The car is from BC 

 

Xdrive - AWD 

 

4 cyl 2.0L Engine Bi Turbo  

 

Maroon on Red seats 

 

M sport package and premium enhanced package: 19 inch blacked out wheels, M sport suspension. 

 

Equipped with, heated seats, dual climate control, heated steering wheels, BMW intelligent safety, lane departure assist, parking assist, blindspot sensing, backup camera, Wireless Android and Carplay, My BMW entertainment, sunroof, powerlift trunk and many more ! 

 

4 seats 

 

Still under factory warranty, and extended warranty is available via Lubrico, please contact for details

 

Price is $58,999 plus HST and licensing Certified !



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

