$119,980+ tax & licensing
$119,980
+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW M3
Competition | ULTIMATE PKG | CARBON PKG | LOW KMS!
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
2,161KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434196
- Stock #: K9385A
- VIN: WBS33AY02NFM05451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $121
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - ULTIMATE PACKAGE - RED M COMPOUND BRAKES - M CARBON EXTEROR PACKAGE - WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING - M DRIVERS PACKAGE - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEADS ...
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9