Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW M3

2,161 KM

Details Description Features

$119,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$119,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2022 BMW M3

2022 BMW M3

Competition | ULTIMATE PKG | CARBON PKG | LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW M3

Competition | ULTIMATE PKG | CARBON PKG | LOW KMS!

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$119,980

+ taxes & licensing

2,161KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434196
  • Stock #: K9385A
  • VIN: WBS33AY02NFM05451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,161 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/BMW-M3-2022-id9308994.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $121
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - ULTIMATE PACKAGE - RED M COMPOUND BRAKES - M CARBON EXTEROR PACKAGE - WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING - M DRIVERS PACKAGE - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEADS ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 122,850 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 42,015 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Rio5 LX+ IV...
 32,339 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory