2022 Chevrolet Bolt

10,524 KM

Details Description Features

$56,950

+ tax & licensing
$56,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV PREMIER ELECTRIC UTILITY VEHICLE!

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV PREMIER ELECTRIC UTILITY VEHICLE!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$56,950

+ taxes & licensing

10,524KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9148762
  Stock #: 1-21-225A
  VIN: 1G1FZ6S00N4129333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,524 KM

Vehicle Description

* CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY TO FIND THE PERFECT EV VEHICLE FOR YOU! *


Finished in Grey Ghost Metallic on a Jet Black/Nightshift Blue interior, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV is the American manufacture's response to the public's increasingly favourable SHIFT towards electric utility vehicles! This BIGGER BOLT provides the perfect combination of range, utility and style! Comes equipped with charging equipment and the following options:


SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Rear Vision Camera

- Tire Pressure Monitor System

- Stabilitrak Electronic Stability Control System with Traction Control

- Electronic Parking Brake

- Charge Control (Location-based, selectable GPS-enabled with programmable home charging setting and programmable time of day)


EXTERIOR:

- Daytime Running Lamps with LED Signature

- LED Center Mounted Stop Lamp and Taillights 

- Heated, Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Manual Folding

- 17-inch Machined-face Aluminum Wheels


INTERIOR:

- Automatic Climate Control

- Cabin Air Filter

- 8-inch Driver Information Center

- Keyless Entry and Start

- Interior Ambient Lighting

- Front Perforated Leather Appointed Bucket Seats with Heating and Ventilation

- 8-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat with 2-way Power Lumbar 

- 6-way Manual Front Passenger Seat

- Heated and Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls for Audio, Phone and Cruise 

- Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror

- Bose Premium 7 Speaker Audio System

- Chevrolet MyLink 10.2-inch Touch Screen with Bluetooth Audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto


The Chevrolet Bolt gives you a single charge range of about 397 km with its 65 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors. 

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km). Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) . Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km). 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

