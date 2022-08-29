Menu
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

1,977 KM

$139,980

+ tax & licensing
$139,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY | CONV | 3LT | FRNT LIFT | Z51 PERFORMACE

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

STINGRAY | CONV | 3LT | FRNT LIFT | Z51 PERFORMACE

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$139,980

+ taxes & licensing

1,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284677
  • Stock #: DEFREITAS
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D41N5121163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,977 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Corvette-2022-id9218615.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $142
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - Z51 PERFORMACE BREMBO BRAKES - Z51 REAR SPOILER - PERFORMACE RATIO REAR AXLE - FRONT LIFT WITH MEMORY - Z51 PERFORMACE SUSPENSION W/ MAGNETIC RIDE - TORCH RED SEAT BELTS - PERFORMACE EXH...
NAPA LEATHER SEATING WITH PERFORATED SUEDED - BRIGHT RED PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

