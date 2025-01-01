$33,880+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Limited LEATHER|SUNROOF|DVDS
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$33,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth Phone, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Power Doors, Rear DVD Entertainment, Automatic Headlights w/ Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Trailer Hitch Tow, Push-To-Start, Voice Recognition, Harman Kardon Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Parking Sensors, Parking Assist, Surround Cabin Camera & More!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
905-334-3596