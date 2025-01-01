Menu
This Beautiful 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth Phone, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Power Doors, Rear DVD Entertainment, Automatic Headlights w/ Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Trailer Hitch Tow, Push-To-Start, Voice Recognition, Harman Kardon Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Parking Sensors, Parking Assist, Surround Cabin Camera & More!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

96,000 KM

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Used
96,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth Phone, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Power Doors, Rear DVD Entertainment, Automatic Headlights w/ Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Trailer Hitch Tow, Push-To-Start, Voice Recognition, Harman Kardon Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Parking Sensors, Parking Assist, Surround Cabin Camera & More!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
