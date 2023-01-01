Menu
2022 Ducati Panigale V2

1,788 KM

Details Description

$27,775

+ tax & licensing
$27,775

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2022 Ducati Panigale V2

2022 Ducati Panigale V2

Akrapovic full system

2022 Ducati Panigale V2

Akrapovic full system

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,775

+ taxes & licensing

1,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10026705
  Stock #: ff68k

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Sport Bike
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 1,788 KM

Vehicle Description

 

1,788km Extras include Akrapovic Full System, DucaBike clutch, alarm, Evotech tail kit with L.E.D. lights, front and rear carbon fenders, carbon swingers cover, Rizoma recovers, heated grips and tank guard. 

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

