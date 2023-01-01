$27,775+ tax & licensing
$27,775
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
905-847-0838
2022 Ducati Panigale V2
Akrapovic full system
Location
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
1,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10026705
- Stock #: ff68k
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 1,788 KM
Vehicle Description
1,788km Extras include Akrapovic Full System, DucaBike clutch, alarm, Evotech tail kit with L.E.D. lights, front and rear carbon fenders, carbon swingers cover, Rizoma recovers, heated grips and tank guard.
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9