2022 Ducati Scrambler

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

1100 Sport Pro

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • VIN: mlokafcp2nt000881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

the Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO to be easily recognizable even during the day. Taking inspiration from the tape that was applied to the headlights in the 1970s to preserve the light cluster, a black metal “X” was recreated inside the headlight.

 KMS READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and . Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparels (Ducati Performance). peninsulaimportsducati.com https://peninsula-imports-ducati.myshopify.com/ https://www.ebay.ca/str/motofreccia?_trksid=p2047675.l2563 Great selection of mildly used Ducati Motorcycles in the showrooms Authorized dealership. 

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

905-575-0490
