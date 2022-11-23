2022 Ducati SuperSport S

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,799 + taxes & licensing 4 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9415768

9415768 Stock #: yhg67h

yhg67h VIN: zdmvabds5nb003549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 2-cylinder

Passengers 2

Stock # yhg67h

Mileage 4,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.