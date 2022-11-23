Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ducati SuperSport S

4,400 KM

Details Description

$18,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
2022 Ducati SuperSport S

2022 Ducati SuperSport S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ducati SuperSport S

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

4,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9415768
  • Stock #: yhg67h
  • VIN: zdmvabds5nb003549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # yhg67h
  • Mileage 4,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded 2022 SuperSports S with a DucaBike clutch kit and Rizoma reservoirs.  

All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and leasing possible. Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparels (Ducati Performance).

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2022 Ducati SuperSpo...
 4,400 KM
$18,799 + tax & lic
2023 Lotus Emira
1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kawasaki Ninja ...
 3,009 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic

Email Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-0838

Alternate Numbers
905-575-0490
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory