$18,799+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-847-0838
2022 Ducati SuperSport S
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,799
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9415768
- Stock #: yhg67h
- VIN: zdmvabds5nb003549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # yhg67h
- Mileage 4,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Just traded 2022 SuperSports S with a DucaBike clutch kit and Rizoma reservoirs.
All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and leasing possible. Open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms also available. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today! We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparels (Ducati Performance).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.