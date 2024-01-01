$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
Used
37,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AH2NLA87387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
7 Speed Manual
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
