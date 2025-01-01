Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 4D Sport Utility 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2022 Ford Bronco

63,125 KM

$38,698

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond

13189673

2022 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$38,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5BH5NLB24219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7301
  • Mileage 63,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 4D Sport Utility 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$38,698

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Ford Bronco