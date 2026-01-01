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2022 Ford Bronco

33,049 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Bronco

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14525110

2022 Ford Bronco

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 14525110
  2. 14525110
  3. 14525110
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Used
33,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AH3NLB12720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Ford Bronco