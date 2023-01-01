Menu
2022 Ford Bronco

10,127 KM

Details

$73,900

+ tax & licensing
$73,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak | Hard Top | Leather | Hard To Find Must See!!

2022 Ford Bronco

Wildtrak | Hard Top | Leather | Hard To Find Must See!!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,900

+ taxes & licensing

10,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9619102
  • Stock #: P6557
  • VIN: 1FMDE5CP2NLB58737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,127 KM

Vehicle Description




PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee.

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

