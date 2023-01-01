Menu
2022 Ford Edge

8,437 KM

Details Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235642
  • Stock #: P6703
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K9XNBA49218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6703
  • Mileage 8,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

