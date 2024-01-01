$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
4,313KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G69NUB88979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 4,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Oak-Land Ford
2022 Ford Escape