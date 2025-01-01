Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Escape

56,099 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

PHEV Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12162132

2022 Ford Escape

PHEV Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0LZ0NUA21633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2024 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Ford Escape PHEV 3,905 KM $39,088 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE 1 OWNER | COLD WEATHER PKG | SYNC 3 | for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE 1 OWNER | COLD WEATHER PKG | SYNC 3 | 8,612 KM $25,494 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic EX w/Honda Sensing for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX w/Honda Sensing 124,434 KM $15,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape