2022 Ford Escape
PHEV Titanium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
56,099KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0LZ0NUA21633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,099 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2022 Ford Escape