2022 Ford Escape

103,675 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid



2022 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9BZ9NUA97681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7154
  • Mileage 103,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Ford Escape