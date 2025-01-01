$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,470KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H67NUA50226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # P7292
- Mileage 52,470 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
