Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Escape

49,229 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
13487798

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 13487798
  2. 13487798
  3. 13487798
  4. 13487798
  5. 13487798
  6. 13487798
  7. 13487798
  8. 13487798
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,229KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93NUB89404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5R023B
  • Mileage 49,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 49,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 240,242 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Expedition Limited LIMITED | NAV | REMOTE START | CAPT CHARIS for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Ford Expedition Limited LIMITED | NAV | REMOTE START | CAPT CHARIS 233,164 KM $5,792 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Ford Escape