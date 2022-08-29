Menu
2022 Ford Escape

1,610 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

2022 Ford Escape SEL

SEL

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,610 KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9304237
  • Stock #: 2T1234A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H92NUB42922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

