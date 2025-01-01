Menu
2022 Ford Expedition

72,372 KM

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
72,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJU2AT6NEA27769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2022 Ford Expedition