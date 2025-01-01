Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Explorer

83,750 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12420144

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12420144
  2. 12420144
  3. 12420144
  4. 12420144
  5. 12420144
  6. 12420144
  7. 12420144
  8. 12420144
  9. 12420144
  10. 12420144
  11. 12420144
  12. 12420144
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC6NGB78682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 291,012 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Ford Edge ST Line 22,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport S for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport S 115,649 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer