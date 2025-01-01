Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

90,031 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,031KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8KH4NGA20749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$CALL

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Ford Explorer