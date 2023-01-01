Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10156026
  2. 10156026
  3. 10156026
  4. 10156026
  5. 10156026
  6. 10156026
  7. 10156026
  8. 10156026
  9. 10156026
  10. 10156026
  11. 10156026
  12. 10156026
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10156026
  • Stock #: 2T798
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59NFB44900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 25,225 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT
 187,010 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 38,119 KM
$59,877 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory