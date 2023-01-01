Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

37,914 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10177257
  2. 10177257
  3. 10177257
  4. 10177257
  5. 10177257
  6. 10177257
  7. 10177257
  8. 10177257
  9. 10177257
  10. 10177257
  11. 10177257
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10177257
  • Stock #: P6696
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5NFB75347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2020 Lincoln Nautilu...
 34,762 KM
$45,944 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 38,437 KM
$42,944 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion Tit...
 297,340 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory