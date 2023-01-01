Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

63,143 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10607280
  2. 10607280
  3. 10607280
  4. 10607280
  5. 10607280
  6. 10607280
  7. 10607280
  8. 10607280
  9. 10607280
  10. 10607280
  11. 10607280
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607280
  • Stock #: P6762
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E80NKD91112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6762
  • Mileage 63,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2022 Ford F-150 Lariat
 63,143 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Aviator...
 50,065 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX+
 132,017 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory