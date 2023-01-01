2022 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 1 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10607280

10607280 Stock #: P6762

P6762 VIN: 1FTFW1E80NKD91112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P6762

Mileage 63,143 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.