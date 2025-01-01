$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
35,362KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP1NKE30454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 35,362 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
