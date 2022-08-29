Menu
2022 Ford F-150

488 KM

$124,950

+ tax & licensing
$124,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING LARIAT ALL ELECTRIC PICK UP TRUCK!

2022 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING LARIAT ALL ELECTRIC PICK UP TRUCK!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$124,950

+ taxes & licensing

488KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9280153
  • Stock #: 1-22-236
  • VIN: 1FTVW1EL5NWG12146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 488 KM

Vehicle Description

* CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY TO FIND THE PERFECT EV VEHICLE FOR YOU! *

This Iconic Truck from the American Manufacturer is finished in Agate Black Metallic with an all Black Leather Interior to match. Besides the road presence that this very familiar truck brings, the F-150 Lightning Lariat is ready to deliver on all levels with its strength and capability. Equipped with the following options:


- Single Speed Transmission

- Dual Motor 4x4

- Standard Range Battery (98 kWh) for approximately 370 km

- Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0

- Bedliner Spray-in


Exterior:

-Boxlink Cargo Management System

- Front Trunk

- LED Projector Headlamps

- Dual Heated Folding Mirrors with Memory and Signals

- Power Sliding Rear Window with Defrost and Privacy Tint

- Tailgate Step

- 20-Inch Dark Grey Alloy Wheels


Interior:

- 12-Inch Productivity Screen

- Ambient Lighting

- Band and Olufsen Audio System

- Wireless Charging Pad

- Universal Garage Door Opener

- Dual Zone Electronic A/C

- Intelligent Access with Push Start


Safety:

- 360-Degree Camera

- Lane Keeping System

- Post-Collision Braking

- Pre-Collision Assist with AEB

- Rear View Camera

- Reverse Brake Assist and Sensing System


Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km). Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) . Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km). 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

