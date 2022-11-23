Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

3,202 KM

Details Description Features

$128,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$128,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING LARIAT EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

LIGHTNING LARIAT EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 9336709
  2. 9336709
  3. 9336709
  4. 9336709
  5. 9336709
  6. 9336709
  7. 9336709
  8. 9336709
  9. 9336709
  10. 9336709
  11. 9336709
  12. 9336709
  13. 9336709
  14. 9336709
  15. 9336709
  16. 9336709
  17. 9336709
  18. 9336709
  19. 9336709
  20. 9336709
  21. 9336709
  22. 9336709
  23. 9336709
  24. 9336709
  25. 9336709
  26. 9336709
  27. 9336709
  28. 9336709
  29. 9336709
  30. 9336709
  31. 9336709
  32. 9336709
  33. 9336709
  34. 9336709
  35. 9336709
  36. 9336709
  37. 9336709
  38. 9336709
Contact Seller

$128,700

+ taxes & licensing

3,202KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336709
  • Stock #: 1-22-241
  • VIN: 1FTVW1EV9NWG04889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,202 KM

Vehicle Description

* CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY TO FIND THE PERFECT EV VEHICLE FOR YOU! *

This Iconic Truck from the American Manufacturer is finished in Agate Black Metallic with an all Black Leather Interior to match. Besides the road presence that this very familiar truck brings, the F-150 Lightning Lariat is ready to deliver on all levels with its strength and capability. Equipped with the following options:


- Single Speed Transmission

- Dual Motor

- Extended Range Battery (131 kWh) for approximately 483 km

- 420 kW output (up from the Standard Range Battery's 318 kW output)

- 19.2 kW Onboard Charger (up from 11.3 kW of Standard Range)

- Peak Torque of 1,050 Nm

- Max Towing Capability of up to 10,000 lbs. (with equipped TOW TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE)


Exterior:

-Boxlink Cargo Management System

- Front Trunk

- LED Projector Headlamps

- Dual Heated Folding Mirrors with Memory and Signals

- Power Sliding Rear Window with Defrost and Privacy Tint

- Tailgate Step

- Bedliner Spray-in

- 20-Inch Dark Grey Alloy Wheels


Interior:

- 12-Inch Productivity Screen

- Ambient Lighting

- Bang and Olufsen Audio System

- Wireless Charging Pad

- Universal Garage Door Opener

- Dual Zone Electronic A/C

- Intelligent Access with Push Start


Safety:

- 360-Degree Camera

- Lane Keeping System

- Post-Collision Braking

- Pre-Collision Assist with AEB

- Rear View Camera

- Reverse Brake Assist and Sensing System

- Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 (Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Speed Sign Recognition, Intersection Assist, Active Park Assist 2.0, Ford BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving and Phone as Key)


Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km). Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) . Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km). 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2022 Ford F-150 LIGH...
 3,202 KM
$128,700 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 105,998 KM
$36,950 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 133,152 KM
$49,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory