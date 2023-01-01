Menu
2022 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9450316
  Stock #: 2T1294
  VIN: 1FTEX1EP5NKF28576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



  • Click or call to arrange a test drive. Or shop from home
  • We can manage everything via ZOOM, email, and telephone
  • AutoIQ proudly offers a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee. You won't be disappointed


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls



Errors and Omissions Expected



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

