2022 Ford F-150

19,204 KM

Details

$61,988

+ tax & licensing
$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,988

+ taxes & licensing

19,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9785539
  • Stock #: RC9659
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E51NFB12295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9659
  • Mileage 19,204 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, great condition, safetied 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 SuperCrew is equipped with a 5.0L 8-cylinder engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 302A equipment group, interior work surface, navigation, trailer tow package, FX4 package, tailgate step, XLT sport package, heated front seats, rear view camera, reverse sensors, and much more!Additional Equipment: Aftermarket Katzkin leather interior & tri-fold tonneau coverExterior: WhiteInterior: BlackPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

