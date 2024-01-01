Menu
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75 Box

2022 Ford F-250

67,777 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

67,777KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B62NED07982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9816
  • Mileage 67,777 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

2022 Ford F-250