$49,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
67,777KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B62NED07982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RC9816
- Mileage 67,777 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Email Kennedy Ford
