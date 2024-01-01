Menu
2022 Ford F-250

91,230 KM

$67,644

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

2022 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$67,644

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,230KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BN1NEC79504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 4F1053A
  • Mileage 91,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$67,644

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Ford F-250