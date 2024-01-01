$67,644+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-250
LARIAT
2022 Ford F-250
LARIAT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$67,644
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,230KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2BN1NEC79504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 4F1053A
- Mileage 91,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG. 88,001 KM $42,333 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A LUXURY | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE 94,913 KM $42,333 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A LUXURY | CHROME APPEARANCE PKG. 120,289 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$67,644
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2022 Ford F-250