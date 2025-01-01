Menu
Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Radiator, Performance Rear Wing, TORSEN Differential, Wheels: 19 x 9 F & 19 x 9.5 R Ebony Black.

Black 2022 Ford Mustang GT 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 2D Coupe 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD

2022 Ford Mustang

42,052 KM

$39,023

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG

2022 Ford Mustang

301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$39,023

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,052KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CFXN5117766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Radiator, Performance Rear Wing, TORSEN Differential, Wheels: 19''' x 9''' F & 19''' x 9.5''' R Ebony Black.

Black 2022 Ford Mustang GT 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 2D Coupe 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$39,023

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2022 Ford Mustang