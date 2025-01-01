$39,023+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Mustang
301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG
2022 Ford Mustang
301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$39,023
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,052KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CFXN5117766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 42,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Radiator, Performance Rear Wing, TORSEN Differential, Wheels: 19''' x 9''' F & 19''' x 9.5''' R Ebony Black.
Black 2022 Ford Mustang GT 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 2D Coupe 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD
Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Brembo 6-Piston Front Calipers w/Larger Rotors, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack, GT Performance Package, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Radiator, Performance Rear Wing, TORSEN Differential, Wheels: 19''' x 9''' F & 19''' x 9.5''' R Ebony Black.
Black 2022 Ford Mustang GT 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 301A | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 2D Coupe 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks OUTER BANKS PKG | ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS 81,452 KM $25,744 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 323i i PREMIUM PKG | HANDS FREE PKG 197,450 KM $5,499 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Lariat LARIAT ULTIMATE PKG | CHROME PKG 72,600 KM $72,650 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$39,023
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2022 Ford Mustang