Recent Arrival!

2.3L High Performance Package, 3.55 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Carbonized Grey Mirror Caps, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Brake Rotors w/4-Piston Fixed Calipers, Larger Radiator, Wheels: 19 x 9 Machined-Face Alum.

Black 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Convertible EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD

2022 Ford Mustang

8,618 KM

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

12681024

2022 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,618KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH2N5120406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2.3L High Performance Package, 3.55 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Carbonized Grey Mirror Caps, Engine Spun Aluminum Instrument Panel, Gauge Pack, Heavy-Duty Front Springs, Larger Brake Rotors w/4-Piston Fixed Calipers, Larger Radiator, Wheels: 19''' x 9''' Machined-Face Alum.

Black 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Convertible EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

