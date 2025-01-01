$37,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SUXNMA31345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 54,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Red Metallic 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY 4D Sport Utility Electric Motor Single-Speed Automatic AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
