Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>Red Metallic 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY 4D Sport Utility Electric Motor Single-Speed Automatic AWD

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

54,635 KM

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY

13048004

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Premium 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK3SUXNMA31345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Red Metallic 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY 300A | 91KWH EXT BATTERY 4D Sport Utility Electric Motor Single-Speed Automatic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

