$47,988+ tax & licensing
905-845-1646
2022 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,988
- Listing ID: 10432935
- Stock #: B2648A
- VIN: 1FTER4FH6NLD32742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,147 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, great condition, safetied 2022 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor SueprCrew 4X4 equipped with a 2.3L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 501A equipment group, B&O audio, technology package, adaptive cruise control, forward sensing system, remote start, Tremor off-road package, trailer tow package, lane keeping system, rear view camera, ambient lighting, and much more.Exterior: BlackInterior: Black LeatherAdditional Equipment: Tonneau CoverPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.
