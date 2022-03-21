Menu
2022 GMC Acadia

12,073 KM

Details

$48,980

+ tax & licensing
$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2022 GMC Acadia

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE | AWD | HEATED SEAT | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE | AWD | HEATED SEAT | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

12,073KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8689826
  • Stock #: K9110
  • VIN: 1GKKNRLS4NZ115834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9110
  • Mileage 12,073 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/GMC-Acadia-2022-id8875354.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $50
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - REMOTE START - TOUCH SCREEN - AIR CONDITIONING - MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

