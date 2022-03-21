2022 GMC Acadia

$48,980 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689826

8689826 Stock #: K9110

K9110 VIN: 1GKKNRLS4NZ115834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9110

Mileage 12,073 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $50 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - REMOTE START - TOUCH SCREEN - AIR CONDITIONING - MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.