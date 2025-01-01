$54,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 – 6.2L V8, Fully Equipped & Ready To GO!
This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 offers the perfect balance of rugged off-road capability and premium comfort. Powered by the impressive 6.2L V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers strong performance whether on the highway, worksite, or trail.
Performance & Capability:
6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower
10-speed automatic transmission
4x4 with off-road suspension and Rancho monotube shocks
Hill Descent Control and skid plates
Automatic locking rear differential
2-speed Autotrac transfer case with selectable drive modes
Exterior Features:
Bold AT4 design with black chrome accents
18-inch machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires
GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functions
LED headlamps, tail lamps, DRLs, and fog lamps
CornerStep rear bumper for easy bed access
Factory spray-on bedliner
Interior & Technology:
Leather-appointed seating with AT4 embroidery
Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
8-inch GMC Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Factory navigation system
Bose premium audio system
Wireless charging pad
Rear seat and under-seat storage solutions
Safety & Driver Assistance:
HD Rear Vision Camera
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking
Front and Rear Park Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Teen Driver safety system
The 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 combines strength, advanced technology, and premium comfort, making it an excellent choice for drivers who need a truck that performs in every situation.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
