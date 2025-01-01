Menu
<p data-start=153 data-end=217><strong data-start=153 data-end=215>BEAUTIFUL 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 – 6.2L V8, Fully Equipped & Ready To GO!</strong></p><p data-start=219 data-end=507>This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 offers the perfect balance of rugged off-road capability and premium comfort. Powered by the impressive 6.2L V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers strong performance whether on the highway, worksite, or trail.</p><p data-start=509 data-end=540><strong data-start=509 data-end=538>Performance & Capability:</strong></p><ul data-start=541 data-end=819><li data-start=541 data-end=579><p data-start=543 data-end=579>6.2L V8 engine with 420 horsepower</p></li><li data-start=580 data-end=615><p data-start=582 data-end=615>10-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=616 data-end=675><p data-start=618 data-end=675>4x4 with off-road suspension and Rancho monotube shocks</p></li><li data-start=676 data-end=716><p data-start=678 data-end=716>Hill Descent Control and skid plates</p></li><li data-start=717 data-end=756><p data-start=719 data-end=756>Automatic locking rear differential</p></li><li data-start=757 data-end=819><p data-start=759 data-end=819>2-speed Autotrac transfer case with selectable drive modes</p></li></ul><p data-start=821 data-end=845><strong data-start=821 data-end=843>Exterior Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=846 data-end=1151><li data-start=846 data-end=891><p data-start=848 data-end=891>Bold AT4 design with black chrome accents</p></li><li data-start=892 data-end=978><p data-start=894 data-end=978>18-inch machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires</p></li><li data-start=979 data-end=1023><p data-start=981 data-end=1023>GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functions</p></li><li data-start=1024 data-end=1074><p data-start=1026 data-end=1074>LED headlamps, tail lamps, DRLs, and fog lamps</p></li><li data-start=1075 data-end=1121><p data-start=1077 data-end=1121>CornerStep rear bumper for easy bed access</p></li><li data-start=1122 data-end=1151><p data-start=1124 data-end=1151>Factory spray-on bedliner</p></li></ul><p data-start=1153 data-end=1181><strong data-start=1153 data-end=1179>Interior & Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=1182 data-end=1574><li data-start=1182 data-end=1231><p data-start=1184 data-end=1231>Leather-appointed seating with AT4 embroidery</p></li><li data-start=1232 data-end=1288><p data-start=1234 data-end=1288>Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats</p></li><li data-start=1289 data-end=1330><p data-start=1291 data-end=1330>Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1331 data-end=1370><p data-start=1333 data-end=1370>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1371 data-end=1441><p data-start=1373 data-end=1441>8-inch GMC Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1442 data-end=1471><p data-start=1444 data-end=1471>Factory navigation system</p></li><li data-start=1472 data-end=1501><p data-start=1474 data-end=1501>Bose premium audio system</p></li><li data-start=1502 data-end=1527><p data-start=1504 data-end=1527>Wireless charging pad</p></li><li data-start=1528 data-end=1574><p data-start=1530 data-end=1574>Rear seat and under-seat storage solutions</p></li></ul><p data-start=1576 data-end=1609><strong data-start=1576 data-end=1607>Safety & Driver Assistance:</strong></p><ul data-start=1610 data-end=1862><li data-start=1610 data-end=1635><p data-start=1612 data-end=1635>HD Rear Vision Camera</p></li><li data-start=1636 data-end=1684><p data-start=1638 data-end=1684>Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert</p></li><li data-start=1685 data-end=1713><p data-start=1687 data-end=1713>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li data-start=1714 data-end=1773><p data-start=1716 data-end=1773>Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li data-start=1774 data-end=1804><p data-start=1776 data-end=1804>Front and Rear Park Assist</p></li><li data-start=1805 data-end=1832><p data-start=1807 data-end=1832>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=1833 data-end=1862><p data-start=1835 data-end=1862>Teen Driver safety system</p></li></ul><p data-start=1864 data-end=2052>The 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 combines strength, advanced technology, and premium comfort, making it an excellent choice for drivers who need a truck that performs in every situation.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL9NZ164547

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 GMC Sierra 1500