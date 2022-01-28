$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2022 Honda Civic
AUTO LOCAL NO ACCIDENT LIKE NEW FACTORY WARRANTY
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8157595
- Stock #: 2999
- VIN: 2HGFE2F20NH108929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,534 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM ONLY 2534KM , LOCAL ONTARIO NO ACCIDENT, FACTORY WARRANTY,BACK UP CAMERA,BLUE TOOTH, HONDA SENSING, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS PUSH START, REMOTE START
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX LOW KM LOCAL ONTARIO
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ADOADUJtU6mZpAn6%2byD%2faC2arB1YUFWR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
