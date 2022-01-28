2022 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 2 , 5 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8157595

8157595 Stock #: 2999

2999 VIN: 2HGFE2F20NH108929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 2,534 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.