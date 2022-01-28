Menu
2022 Honda Civic

2,534 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

AUTO LOCAL NO ACCIDENT LIKE NEW FACTORY WARRANTY

2022 Honda Civic

Location

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2,534KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157595
  • Stock #: 2999
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F20NH108929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,534 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LOW KM ONLY 2534KM , LOCAL ONTARIO NO ACCIDENT, FACTORY WARRANTY,BACK UP CAMERA,BLUE TOOTH, HONDA SENSING, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,KEYLESS PUSH START, REMOTE START

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX LOW KM LOCAL ONTARIO

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ADOADUJtU6mZpAn6%2byD%2faC2arB1YUFWR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

