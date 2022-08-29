Menu
2022 Honda Civic

16,678 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

LX BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH START

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117073
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F26NH107588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,678 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

 LIMITED TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC,PUSH START, BACK-UP CAMERA, AND BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for deta

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

