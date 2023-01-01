$55,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2022 Honda Odyssey
Touring FWD 8-PASS | REMOTE START | NAVI
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$55,888
- Listing ID: 9770608
- Stock #: P0048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,137 KM
Vehicle Description
8-PASSENGER! REMOTE START! POWER SLIDING DOORS! LEATHER SEATS! APPLE CARPLAY! NAVIGATION! POWER LIFTGATE! WIRELESS CHARGER! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! FWD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Factory Remote Starter
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Power Sliding Doors
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Apple Carplay
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ ECON Mode
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
HONDA SENSING
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
2022 Honda Odyssey Touring FWD Platinum White Pearl
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
