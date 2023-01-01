Menu
2022 Honda Odyssey

49,137 KM

Details Description Features

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring FWD 8-PASS | REMOTE START | NAVI

2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring FWD 8-PASS | REMOTE START | NAVI

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,137KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770608
  • Stock #: P0048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,137 KM

Vehicle Description

P0048

8-PASSENGER! REMOTE START! POWER SLIDING DOORS! LEATHER SEATS! APPLE CARPLAY! NAVIGATION! POWER LIFTGATE! WIRELESS CHARGER! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! FWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Factory Remote Starter

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Power Sliding Doors
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Apple Carplay
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ ECON Mode
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

HONDA SENSING
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors

2022 Honda Odyssey Touring FWD Platinum White Pearl

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

